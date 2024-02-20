Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CPK opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPK shares. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

