Chia Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $339.07 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Chia coin can now be bought for about $34.10 or 0.00065593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Chia has a market capitalization of $339.07 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 30,943,494 coins and its circulating supply is 9,943,494 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

