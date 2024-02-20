Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $2,598.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,370.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,108.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,377.92.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

