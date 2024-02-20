Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. Choice Hotels International's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after buying an additional 354,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

