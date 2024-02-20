Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.00.

Shares of CHP.UN opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.64. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

