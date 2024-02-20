Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $163.71 on Tuesday. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

