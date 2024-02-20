Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stake Reduced by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy makes up 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Chord Energy worth $168,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHRD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.00. 107,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.