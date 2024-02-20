ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

CDXC stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 52.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.