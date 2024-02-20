CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

