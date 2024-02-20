CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Onto Innovation worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

