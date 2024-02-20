CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,303 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Unum Group worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unum Group by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

