CI Investments Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,929 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

