CI Investments Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 551.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,847 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Clean Harbors worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $125.57 and a one year high of $187.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.29 and its 200 day moving average is $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,009. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

