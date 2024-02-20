CI Investments Inc. Has $13.20 Million Stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,217,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 569,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 382,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

