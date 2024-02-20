CI Investments Inc. Has $13 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 53,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock valued at $450,707,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

