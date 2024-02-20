CI Investments Inc. Has $17.63 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,790 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.