CI Investments Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,525 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $54,000.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.