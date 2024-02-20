CI Investments Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,525 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

