CI Investments Inc. Has $6.81 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $650.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $673.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

