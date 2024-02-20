CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Plains GP worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

