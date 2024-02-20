CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Baidu by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,720,000 after purchasing an additional 265,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $160.53.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.