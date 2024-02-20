CI Investments Inc. Sells 197,667 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,667 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Dakota Gold worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dakota Gold by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 379.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Dakota Gold in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE DC opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Dakota Gold Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

