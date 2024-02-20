CI Investments Inc. Sells 97,788 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,788 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FR opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.