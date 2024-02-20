CIBC Trims West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Target Price to C$131.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$142.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.9 %
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -263.93%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
