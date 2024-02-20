CIBC Trims West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Target Price to C$131.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$142.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.9 %

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

WFG opened at C$107.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$119.16. The stock has a market cap of C$8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -176.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -263.93%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.