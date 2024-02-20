Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $59.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.79.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Ciena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,085.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.