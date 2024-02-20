Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cinemark makes up about 0.2% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NWI Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Cinemark worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 297.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 241.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 943,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 42.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 587,810 shares in the last quarter.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,129. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

