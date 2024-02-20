Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $614.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $626.18.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

