CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,765 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of CION Investment worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.75.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.