Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) versus Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Financial Review

Citizens Community Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 13.82% 8.09% 0.73% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 13.98% 8.92% 0.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $94.50 million 1.30 $13.06 million $1.25 9.36 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $28.73 million 1.47 $5.70 million $1.46 9.21

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

54.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.71%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. The company operates through branches in Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, and Benton, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

