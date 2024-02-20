Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 3,404 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Target were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,625,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Target by 37,301.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

TGT traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $149.57. 2,462,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,748. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average is $127.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $172.67.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

