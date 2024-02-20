Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $947.97. 250,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $973.99. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $850.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,615,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

