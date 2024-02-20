Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 14.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.20. 2,311,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,316. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.