Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.67. 821,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

