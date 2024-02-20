Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Home Depot by 3,216.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 744,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $224,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 282.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 142.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.91. 3,404,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,375. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $368.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $362.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

