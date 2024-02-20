Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $47.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $47,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.20. 3,815,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,652. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

