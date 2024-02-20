Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $5.54 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

