Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $6.85 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.65. 1,249,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,939. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $220.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

