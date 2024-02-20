Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $10.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,252,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.19. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

