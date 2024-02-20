Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 92,342 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,342 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $138,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,993,978 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

