Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 586 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.26.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DE traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.06. 1,523,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

