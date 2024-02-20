Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 8,585 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 309,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,675,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,852,000 after acquiring an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.1% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 34,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,832,095 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $546.84. The stock had a trading volume of 671,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,068. The company has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $593.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

