Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 9,262 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.6 %

META stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,579,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,617,016. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $488.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.60.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 915,124 shares of company stock worth $348,778,650. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

