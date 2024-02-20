Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,430. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

