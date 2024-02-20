Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $436.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,633. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $322.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.04.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

