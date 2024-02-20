ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,372. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 169.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

