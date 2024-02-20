ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $7,503,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 68,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,122 shares of company stock worth $7,408,687. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.