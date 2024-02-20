ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,797 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Yext worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Yext by 246.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 629,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 447,683 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Down 5.6 %

YEXT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,840. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.22 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Yext Company Profile

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.