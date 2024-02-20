ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 103,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82.
ChampionX Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
