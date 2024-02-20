ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 60.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 135.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $266,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBOW. Citigroup began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

NYSE SBOW traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. 21,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,644. The company has a market capitalization of $692.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

