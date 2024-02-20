ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $912,000 Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Accolade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 40.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,618 shares of company stock worth $956,621. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 52,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

About Accolade

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

