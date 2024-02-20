ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

